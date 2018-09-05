Mumbai: As per new DP, now one can make changes in flats without BMC permission

Mumbai: The new Development Control Regulations (DCR) in the Development Plan (DP) 2014-34 for Mumbai city will come into force from September 7, 2018. According to the new DCR, one is allowed to carry out internal changes in flats or commercial establishments, provided these are not structural changes. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, who did not wish to be named, said the new DCR provision allows one to carry out internal changes in a flat or a commercial establishment only after submitting two certificates, one from the structural auditor and the other from the architect, stating that the changes will not affect the pillars or load-bearing walls of the building.

Once the two agencies issue the required certificates in favour of carrying out the structural changes, then the BMC cannot raise objections to the work. However, the relaxation is not applicable to open terraces, which must compulsorily be kept open, he added. Furthermore, he remarked the move would help eradicate and minimise the corruption existing in the BMC. “Many a time, civic officials keep the file of internal changes with them, and purposely delay the work. Hence, this provision will not only expedite work but will also affect those officials earning money by fraudulent means,” the official remarked.