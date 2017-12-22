Mumbai: Arpita Tiwari murder case; compere’s sister asks Devendra Fadnavis to include ‘attempt to rape’ in FIR

Mumbai: The family and friends of Arpita Tiwari are now stepping pressure to ensure the police investigate the case for murder and attempt to rape.

Not convinced with the initial investigations that it was a mere suicide, Arpita’s elder sister Shweta, has written three-page letter to the state home minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

Shweta met Fadnavis on Thursday and requested to add attempt to rape charge in the First Information Report (FIR) which was registered at Malwani police station after Arpita’s father Triveni Nath Tiwari complained of foul play.

In her letter, Shweta has also requested for ‘earliest processing of post mortem and forensic reports’ in the mysterious death of Aripta.

In her letter, Shweta said, “My sister was framed that night and brutally murdered by throwing down from the 15th floor of the building. I am seeking justice for my younger sister. We lost our earning member of the family. Our father is retired from a private job. All five killers are still not arrested. It gives us unimaginable pain. Kindly give us some time to meet you in person and share more information about same.”

The Mumbai police will rely on the forensic report on Arpita’s death case, which they are awaiting.

A senior officer from Mumbai police said, “We are waiting for the chemical analysis report. The decision to add section(s) cannot be made on the verbal request of any person. We need to substantiate everything with the corroborative evidence.”

Arpita’s sister wants immediate arrest of all those four male who were present on the 15th floor of a high rise in Malad where she allegedly jumped to death early this month.

Her body was found in the duct on the second floor.