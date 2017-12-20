Mumbai: Arpita Tiwari case; cops demand forensic report at the earliest

Mumbai: Since the Arpita Tiwari’s case gets murkier, the Malwani police have now requested Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the process only to analyse the samples taken from Arpita Tiwari’s body. A senior officer from FSL, Kalina told the Free Press Journal that the chemical analysis of body samples is time-consuming process. “We conduct so many tests before submitting our analytical report,” added the officer.

Till now the investigators have not come to any final conclusion in 24-year-old compere Tiwari’s death case whose body was recovered from the duct of second floor of a high rise in Malad west last week.

The police have recorded the statements of her four friends and domestic help who were present in the flat of Manavstahal high rise when Tiwari allegedly leapt of the window from 15th floor flat.

Tiwari, who was born and brought in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur district, moved to Mumbai in 2010 and was living with her parents in Mira Road.

Her school friend Litomya Sahota told the Free Press Journal that Tiwari was a bubbly kind of girl and had ambitions to live life. Sahota spoke to Tiwari just few hours before her death. They used to bump into each other quite often.

“I was out of the country, but had spoken to her on Snapchat prior to her demise. And we had planned to meet once I was back, but later one of our common school friends, who lives in Gurgaon, informed me that Tiwari had committed suicide. I was stunned and did not buy the reason as she never sounded low or depressed when I spoke to her last,” Sahota told the Free Press Journal.