Mumbai: Are Byculla zoo and Sion Fort under threat from illegal RMC plant?

Mumbai: Ready Mix Cement (RMC) plants set up at Byculla zoo and near Sion heritage fort is hazardous, claimed the activist of a watchdog foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Mumbai. Godfrey Pimenta one of the activists who raised the issue remarked that the dust which is generated from these RMC plants is dangerous.

“Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also popularly known as Byculla zoo, is under threat due to the presence of RMC Plant on its periphery. This is nothing but slow poisoning for the animals, birds, reptiles and trees of the zoo, who inhale the polluted air as well as the dust which settles on the water bodies of the zoo. Hence, it should be removed immediately,” said Pimenta.

Sanjay Tripathi, the director of Byculla zoo, has refused any such threat to the animals. He said its all interpretation since the RMC plant is not in zoo premises. Adding to it, over the RMC plant he remarked that no such request to remove the plant has been made to the MPCB.

Pimenta also highlighted similar issue of RMC plant at Somaiya complex which he claimed is destroying the green cover near the Sion heritage fort. To prove his claim the activist has taken reference of satellite images of year 2017 and 2018 which shows how the green cover has reduced immensely over the time span.

Meanwhile, as per the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) norms the commercial RMC plant should not be within 100 metres of buffer zone from human habitation. Also, in case of sensitive areas the buffer zone should be more than 200 metres. “But no authority follows the norm before giving No Objection Certificate (NOC) to them, eventually endangering the human lives,” said Pimenta. Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Summit Mullick, after receving mail from the activist has directed the minister of environment officials to take necessary action on those flouting norms.