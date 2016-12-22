Mumbai: APMC chairman arrested for graft

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party politician, Chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Ex MP of Congress, Devidas Anandrao Pingle was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking bribes from APMC employees. His arrest has sent shock waves through the political and cooperative circles in the district.

ACB sources said that, on 25 October they had intercepted 3 APMC officials while taking cash Rs 57,73,800 to a senior APMC office bearer’s house. Clerk Digamber Chikale, accountant Arvind Jain and steno Vijay Nikam were arrested on that day. They had withdrawn the amount after allegedly forcing the employees to sign self-bearer cheques of the employees. The amount was being taken through a Swift car.

After investigating further, ACB collected evidence that Rs 4,78,000 was withdrawn from the account of 9 employees through NDCC bank branch Nashik Road and the cash amount was given to Ex MP Devidas Pingle at his house.

ACB further stated that, Pingle had approved Dearness Allowance (DA) to APMC employees in 2014 and had withdrawn the money as bribe. While evidence was being collected from the arrested APMC employees, ACB stated that Pingle was threatening the employees. Ex MP Pingle was arrested at 2.40 pm and sent for medical check up. He will be produced in court on Thursday.