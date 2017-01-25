Mumbai: Anu Malik’s former cook held for theft

Mumbai: The former cook of Bollywood music composer Anu Malik has been arrested by Versova police for stealing high-end bicycles of children of the society where the cook resides. The police say his association with the stars led him to a whole new life which got him addicted to various substances.

Gajan Shobharam Solanki, used to cook for various stars of Bollywood other than Malik. Solanki, who stole 11 cycles worth over Rs 20,000, was arrested on January 12.

“Since Solanki was working at the houses of various celebrities, he got opportunities to attend late night parties where he became addicted to drugs. One day when he was running short of cash, his friend suggested him to sell the high-end bicycles parked in his society,” said an officer from Versova police station.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the society clearly shows Solanki going away with the bicycle.

After booking Solanki for theft, the police are searching for his friend who is said to have helped him plan these robberies.