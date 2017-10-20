Mumbai: Anti-corruption probe against tainted tehsildar Krishna Badhane may open Pandora’s box

Bhayandar: The probe against tainted tehsildar Krishna Badhane may see many skeletons tumbling out of the closets of the corruption-riddled revenue department.

Two people including Badhane had been taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh which was demanded from the complainant for issuing a conversion tax order ( NA Order) in context to a land in Kashi village of Mira Road in Thane district. “As of now, nothing incriminating has been found in the search operations. However, both the accused have been remanded to custody and a detailed probe is on into the matter,” said Inspector Vaishali Raskar who laid the trap and is leading the investigation.

Apart from large-scale corruption in awarding various clearances including-NA orders, the Thane collector’s office had recently launched a special drive to recover excavation dues to foundation of building royalty (which is the royalty to be paid when you excavate to lay the foundation of a building). Dozens of builders had been slapped with notices under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, years after the foundation and plinth work had been completed.

However, under-hand deals to reduce or even annul the penalty was the order of the day in the affairs of recovery, sources revealed. Ahead of the current trap, a special wing from ACB has been investigating such complaints in context to a sprawling residential complex in Thane.