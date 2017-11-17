Mumbai: Anjali Tendulkar flats in Virar under cloud over power supply issue

Mumbai: In a setback to the former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar is facing legal trouble over her flats. Two flats registered in the name of Anjali Tendulkar are among the 1,128 flats in a residential complex in Virar (West) that have allegedly been provided electricity connection illegally.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched an inquiry into how the connections were provided. The local Shiv Sena unit has also written to MSEDCL, claiming that the Tendulkars have been dragged into the controversy and the violations are by the project developer, reported DNA.

The flat numbers C-203 and C-204 of VIVA Kingston Crown in Virar West belong to Anjali Sachin Tendulkar. According to MSEDCL officials, the sub-station from which the 1,128 flats have been drawing electricity was only supposed to provide power to the elevators in the building, and for water supply.

Local Sena workers have alleged in their complaint that MSEDCL with the builder in providing electricity meters and providing illegal electricity supply to the residents. Arun Papadkar, executive engineer, MSEDCL, Vasai Division said, “When DNA brought the issue to our notice, I went to VIVA Kingston Crown for an inspection.”

He confirmed that the power sub-station from which electricity was being drawn is only meant for water supply and electricity supply for the elevators. “The sub-station that is meant to provide legal electricity supply to the residents of VIVA Kingston Crown is under construction,” he told DNA.

Director of Viva Mahalaxmi Group, Mital Shah, developer of VIVA Kingston Crown termed the allegations as false. The spokesperson for SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd, speaking on behalf of Tendulkars, also dismissed allegations.