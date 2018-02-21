Mumbai: Animal cruelty cases lowest in city since 2011

Mumbai: Data released by Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) reveals that cases of cruelty against animals has dipped drastically and are the lowest since 2011. The report released last week saw a significant decline in 2017 as compared to the previous six years.

The data revealed that 2,406 cases were registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, in 2017. BSPCA runs the biggest animal hospital and rescue centre for animals in the city at Parel. Dogs, cats, turtles, goats, horses, cattle and birds are among the animals beaten by people, as per the data. The figures recorded show, almost one thousand cases lesser than last year. In 2016, Mumbai had recorded 3,357 cases.

Lt Colonel Dr J C Khanna, chief executive officer in charge of BSPCA, said conditions seem to be more humane for animals in the city as compared to previous years. “People have become more aware of conditions regarding pets and animals. The other concern is, due to rapid urbanisation, there are fewer animals left in the city. These two could be the main reasons for the decline in numbers,” Khanna added.

Khanna also emphasised on the fact that there has been a steep decrease in cruelty to horses and cattle. “Bullocks, cows and horses are the animals with lowest number of abuse,” he said. Over the last seven years, the city has recorded 22,498 cases of animal cruelty. The highest number of cases registered in any year was in 2013, with 3974 registered cases to its credit.