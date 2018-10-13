Mumbai: Andheri station to get 3 new FOBs by mid-2019
Mumbai: In order to reduce congestion on platforms No 8 and 9 of Andheri station, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and Western Railway (WR) have planned to construct three new foot overbridges (FOBs) by mid-2019. Senior railway officials said one of the proposed bridges will be 81 metres long, passing over all the tracks and will cost around Rs 9.44 crore.
“Commuters can look forward to three new foot overbridges, which will greatly reduce the load on the existing ones. The station at present has three FOBs, of which only two connect all platforms,” he added. WR will be building an FOB connecting platforms 8 and 9, which serve long-distance passenger trains and Andheri-Virar locals. The platforms have only two FOBs, both towards the northern half of the platforms and also have very narrow staircases, which often lead to overcrowding. Passengers can also use the new bridge to reach Platforms 6 and 7, and the FOB will have exits on both the east and west side.
“There is crowding on platforms 8 and 9 every day and express trains too halt on the platforms. However, as the platforms have only one FOB which connects to the entire railway station, it causes unnecessary congestion. Therefore, the Railways will construct a bridge by next year,” said a senior MRVC official.
The two other FOBs are being built by the MRVC, of which one is a10m wide bridge, which is coming up in lieu of the middle FOB at the station. The other one is being built towards the northern-end of platforms 8 and 9, as part of the mid-section trespass project, which comes under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3.
Sanjay Singh, spokesperson, MRVC, said they will dismantle the existing middle FOB once the new one is constructed, which will be connected to the deck on the west and to the existing connector between the north and the middle FOB in the east. “We aim to complete the middle FOB by December 2019. While the tender for the FOB on Platforms 8 and 9 has just been floated, we will try to complete them by 2019,” he added.