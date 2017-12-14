Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis trolled for distributing gifts in Christmas charity event

Mumbai: Trolling on social media platforms has become a huge concern for those who speak openly on issues close to their hearts. Of late, many persons have been targetted by the online trolls for their posts on social media. However, the first lady of Maharashtra state, Amruta Fadnavis was targetted by right wing Hindu trolls for a tweet in which she shared her wishes for underprivileged children, at an event organised by a FM radio channel. However, Amruta told Free Press Journal she will not be filing any complaint with cyber cell.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted from her handle, “launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM – to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas. Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others.”

The minute she wrote, the trolls unleashed their anger and pulled her up for extending wishes on a non-Hindu festival, since her husband, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis represents the Bharatiya Janta party, a right-wing party which has been elected to power.

A columnist for Swarajya magazine, Shefali Vaidya trolled Amruta and later wrote an open letter to her. “The Archbishop of Gujarat has gone on record appealing to Christians from India to “not support nationalist parties like the BJP”. In such a situation, when Amruta Fadnavis, as the Chief Minister’s wife, lends her name and support to a campaign that talks about ‘giving’ only at Christmas, that is where my sense of unease starts.

She added, “Amruta Fadnavis as a parent has every right to celebrate whatever festivals she likes at her home, with her family, but as the Chief Minister’s wife, lending your name to a well-established campaign can be counterproductive.” Amruta later replied, “Love, sharing & empathy have no religion – let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies!”

Amruta is undeterred and said she is apolitical. “I am surprised at their anger. I did it from my heart, I only did it sincerely for the underprivileged children. I do what I feel is right. I am not a political person, I will do what I believe in,” said Amruta.