Mumbai: Amitbah Bachchan’s elder brother Ajitabh fined for illegally parking car

Mumbai: Ajitabh Bachchan, elder brother of Amitbah, visited Santa Cruz police station to register a case of theft of his car– a silver coloured Hyundai Verna — which he had parked on the roadside opposite Hotel Ajanta on Juhu Tara Road on Wednesday.

Sources confirm that Ajitabh was running around for nearly an hour after he came out of the hotel and did not find his car. He, later, took an auto-rickshaw and reached Santa Cruz police station to register a complaint.

Considering the matter to be high profile, a team from Santa Cruz police station visited the spot where Ajitabh had parked his sedan. The Santa Cruz police team swung into action and searched the CCTV footage of the lane where the car was parked. Interestingly, the Santa Cruz police team learnt that Ajitabh’s sedan has been towed by the traffic police as either he had parked his vehicle in no-parking area or obstruction to free flow of traffic.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said that no theft case of Ajitabh’s car was registered at Santa Cruz police station. “He (Ajitabh) had come to the Santa Cruz police station. We made an enquiry and found his vehicle. I dont know if he had parked his car in no-parking zone. But his car was towed by the traffic police and later it was found,” Dahiya told the Free Press Journal.

After learning that his car has been towed, the police team accompanied Ajitabh to Santa Cruz traffic division where he paid Rs. 200 fine for parking his vehicle in no-parking area or obstruction to free flow of traffic.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar said he is unaware of the matter. “A lot of vehicles are being towed. The towing team just do their work, they dont know whose car they are towing,” Kumar told Free Press Journal.