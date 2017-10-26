Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan receives notice from BMC for illegal construction

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan receives notice from BMC for illegal construction

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 06:57 am
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has served notice to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and others for alleged illegal constructions on their swank luxury bungalows coming up near Film City in Goregaon east, RTI queries have revealed.

The BMC notice were served to Amitabh and others, including producer Rajkumar Hirani, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal, Haris Jagtiani and Oberoi Realty under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, on December 7, 2016, said activist Anil Galgali.

“The notices were sent after variations were observed by the BMC’s P-South Ward Office, in contrast to the Approved Plan of the bungalows scheme in Oberoi Realty’s Ciba Layout, near the Film City,” Galgali said.


“They were ordered to remove the violations or submit a fresh plan to the Building Proposals Department.” A BMC team which inspected the site found several alleged violations, including internal walls not built as per the plans, lifts not installed, internal works not completed, inclusion of elevation projection spaces into the flats, and basement works not done as per the sanction plans.

On receipt of the MRTP notice, project architect Shashank Kokil submitted a revised proposal on January 5 this year, but it was rejected by the BMC on March 17. The rejection order was sent to the P-South Ward Office on April 11, conveying the final order to remove all the illegal constructions and violations on the project, said advocate Rajesh Dabholkar who is also pursuing the matter.’

