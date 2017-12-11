Mumbai: Amit Thackeray to get engaged to long-time girlfriend Mitali Borude

Mumbai: Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray has never been in the spotlight, but surely his engagement has caught everybody’s attention. Amit will get engaged to long-time girlfriend Mitali Borude this evening. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Amit and Mitali will get engaged today in a family at Raj Thackeray’s residence, Krishna Kunj in Shiv Park.

According to media reports, Mitali Borude is a close friend of Raj Thackeray’s daughter Urvashi. And both few years back had launched clothing brand ‘The Rack’. Mitali is also the daughter of famed bariatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Borude.

25-year-old Amit Thackeray, who is a commerce graduate from Ruparel College, has stayed away from mainstream politics, unlike his cousin Aditya Thackeray. But he has campaigned for MNS in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But there are rumours that Amit will enter politics soon.