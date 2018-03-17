Mumbai: Amit Shah to attend BJP foundation day on April 6

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate its biggest foundation day on April 6 in Mumbai in presence of national president Amit Shah. With an aim to make its 39th foundation day a grand event the party has planned a rally expected to be attended by around three lakh workers across Maharashtra.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve on Friday said that the rally will be a part of the party’s organisational activity and it should not be linked with its poll preparations. “We celebrate the foundation day every year. It is not right to say that we are sounding a poll bigul,” he said replying to a question. He, however, denied a possibility of early elections.

Danve said Shiv Sena will remain with the BJP even if its president Uddhav Thackeray has announced to go for the election on its own. “We were in alliance for 25 years. Barring the last election we were always together.”

He declined to answer whether the Shiv Sena will follow the TDP’s steps and walk out from the government as well as the National Democratic Alliance. “It is proved that NDA’s both governments, one under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and another under Narendra Modi, are capable to hold on its allies. We are trying to keep the allies with us.”

Danve said the party has changed its strategy in terms of number of workers per polling booth so that it can reach to maximum number of booths.