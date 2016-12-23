Mumbai: Ambedkar’s outfit will contest polls in Punjab

Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahsangh (BBM), which has only one legislator in Maharashtra has decided to contest 40 seats in the Punjab assembly polls. The party has no presence outside Akola and Washim district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Prakash is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian Constitution. The Punjab assembly poll is scheduled in February next year.

Ambedkar believes his party can bank on the Dalit vote in Punjab. “The Dalit community has a strong presence in each assembly constituency in Punjab. They are approximately 32 percent of the entire population and to attract these voters, BBM has decided to contest 40 seats out of total 117 seats,” Ambedkar told this newspaper.

Ambedkar was nonchalant about the presence of his party in Punjab. Ambedkar said, “The Republican Party of India (RPI) has no presence in Punjab.