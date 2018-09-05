Mumbai: Alert woman RPF nabs mobile thief after hot chase

BHAYANDAR: An alert woman constable attached to the Railway Police Force (RPF) caught hold of a notorious mobile thief after a hot chase in Bhayandar. According to officials, RPF constable Yamini Mishra was patrolling the railway station premises when the incident took place.

A 28-year-old woman who was about to board an auto from the rickshaw stand, suddenly started screaming, when a thief snatched her mobile phone and ran towards platform number six. On spotting the thief, Mishra started chasing and caught hold of the accused who was later identified as Pandu Sukka (25), a resident of Santacruz.

The stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Booked under section 392 of the IPC, the accused was handed over to the Navghar police for further investigations.