Mumbai: Alert RPF helps 12-year-old lost boy reunite with family

Mumbai: The continuous announcements made at Thane station initiated by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped a 12-year-old boy to reunite with his family members on Thursday morning. The boy was travelling with his family members and was separated from them as he could not alight from the train due to the peak hour rush.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old boy identified as Dhiraj Yadav was travelling on a Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound train and was separated from his elder sister and sister-in-law Sunita Yadav. Yadav is a resident of Allahabad and was travelling from Titwala to Thane.

“Due to heavy rush in the general compartment of the local train, Yadav was unable to alight from the train. His sister and sister-in-law had alighted from the train and before they realized that Yadav was left behind, the train had already left the station,” said Sachin More, an RPF personnel attached with Dadar RPF.

Yadav got off from the train at Dadar station and walked aimlessly on the station platform. An alert on-duty RPF official at Dadar station spotted Yadav and took him to the RPF post at the station. “We provided the boy with refreshments as he was crying inconsolably. Yadav felt lost and could not even reveal his sisters name or address of his relatives. In no time, we informed the station master at Thane station and provided him with details of the boy,” added a senior RPF official.

On request by RPF Senior Inspector A K Yadav, the announcement were made at Thane station describing the details of the boy and informed that he was safe at RPF Dadar office. “After hearing the announcements, the boy’s relatives rushed to Dadar and Yadav was reunited with his family after proper verification,” added the official.