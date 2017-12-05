Mumbai: Alert motormen save 2000 lives on CSMT- bound train

Mumbai: The presence of mind of two motormen helped avert an accident on the Harbour Line and save the lives of at least two thousand commuters travelling on a CSMT- bound train. The incident took place at 7:30 am when M D Naik, the motorman of a Panvel-bound train, flashed his lights and signaled to the motorman of an adjacent train that he had spotted three poles lying on the tracks near Masjid station. Anurag Shukla, the motorman of the CSMT bound train, immediately took the cue and stopped the train a few metres away from the lethal obstruction.

“There were at least three iron poles lying on the railway track between Sandhurst Road and Masjid station. These iron contraptions weighed at least three kilograms each and were parts of a barbed wire fencing along the railway tracks,” said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Government Railway Police (Central Railway).

Had Naik not alerted Shukla on time, a major railway accident would have occurred. Incidentally, it was peak time for commuters, especially for office goers. Naik followed the standing instructions of switching on the flash lights, which is usually done in case of an emergency situation, to alert other motorman.

Both motormen have been awarded by the central railways for their quick reflexes. A case under the Railway Act has been registered against unidentified persons for maliciously hurting or attempting to hurt persons travelling by train. “We cannot completely rule out an attempt to sabotage. We suspect that railway workers or drug addicts could have accidentally dropped them on the tracks. We are further investigating the incident,” added Pawar.

A cash prize and a certificate of appreciation has been awarded to both the motormen by S. K Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway.