Mumbai: Akashdeep Saigal booked for booked for assaulting auto drivers, claims he was the one beaten up

Actor Akashdeep Saigal and his relatives have been booked by the Bandra Police for allegedly assaulting auto-rickshaw drivers at Bandra. Later, the actor filed a cross FIR against the auto-rickshaw drivers.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Akashdeep Saigal and two of his relatives had an argument with two auto-rickshaw drivers over a one-way near Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra. But, the auto-rickshaw drivers claimed that Akashdeep Saigal and his two relatives assaulted and abused them. One of the autorickshaw drivers in his complaint has claimed that Akashdeep argued with them that it was one-way (near Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra), and rickshaws were not allowed, and that later one of Akashdeep’s relative came with a stick and assaulted them.

After the incident, the two drivers were admitted to Bhabha Hospital, and Bandra Police have filed a case of assault and criminal intimidation. But later, Akashdeep Saigal filed a cross FIR against the two auto-rickshaw drivers claiming that he and his relatives were assaulted and beaten up by the rickshaw drivers over going in a one-way. And when Akashdeep Saigal and his relatives asked the rickshaw drivers not to abuse them they were beaten up. The police have booked rickshaw drivers as well.