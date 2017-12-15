Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane’s father granted bail in Kolhapur car crash case
PTI Photo by Atul Yadav
New Delhi: Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane‘s father Madhukar Baburao Rahane was granted a bail on Friday after being arrested for running down a woman.
According to reports, the 67-year-old woman was hit by Madhukar Rahane’s car near Kagal Bus station in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Following the incident, a case was registered against Madhukar Rahane at the Kagal police station for negligent driving.
