Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane’s father granted bail in Kolhapur car crash case

New Delhi: Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane‘s father Madhukar Baburao Rahane was granted a bail on Friday after being arrested for running down a woman.

According to reports, the 67-year-old woman was hit by Madhukar Rahane’s car near Kagal Bus station in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Madhukar Rahane at the Kagal police station for negligent driving.