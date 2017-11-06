Mumbai airport officials seize 11 sets of iPhone X

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs detained a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and seized 11 pieces of the newly launched iPhone X. The passenger, identified as Bhavesh Ravjibhai Virani, was travelling from Hongkong to India on Saturday. The 11 mobile phones are valued at Rs 10,57,388 in the market. The Customs official said, “We are in the process of finding the reason as to why was he carrying the phones.” A case has been registered in this regard.