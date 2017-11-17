Mumbai: Aiming to improve conviction rate, police being trained to handle child abuse cases

Mumbai: In a bid to curb the rising incidences of child sexual abuse in the city and enhance conviction rate in Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, eight officers from each police station are being trained with the help of Majlis, a non-profit organisation that provides legal services to women and children.

The training of police officers, which is being conducted region-wise, is the brainchild of Mumbai police chief Datta Padsalgikar. A senior IPS officer told the Free Press Journal that training of officers, including men and women, from two out of the five regions of Mumbai police has been completed. The roster of trained staff will be made in such a way that at any point of time a trained POCSO officer is there on duty.

“The Mumbai police commissioner has given a direction that all the police stations should have a specially trained POCSO unit which consists of Senior Police Inspectors (PIs), PIs, women constables, women PIs, crime PIs, etc. The specially trained officers will form an unit of eight people. At any point of time, two officers trained in handling the POCSO cases will be at each police station at any given point,” added the officer.

The officers are being taught how to talk to traumatised children. The trained officers will now be visiting the victim’s homes in plain clothes to win their confidence and talk to them at length about the case. “They are being trained regarding the do’s and dont’s while handling POCSO cases like what police should do when the victim visits a police station, what is the norm for taking medical examination. The training started one month ago and will be completed in the next one month,” said advocate Flavia Agnes, founder of Majlis.