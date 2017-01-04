‘Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be underground’

Shiv Sena minister reveals route chalked out for the bullet train within Maharashtra

Mumbai : Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to form an expert committee to consider environmental issues related to the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train after a Shiv Sena minister took an aggressive stand against the project in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Sena minister Diwakar Raote revealed that the route chalked out for the bullet train within Maharashtra will be totally underground and there will be only three stations.

The cabinet discussion centred around two options for the starting station which will be either at Bandra-Kurla Complex or Kurla.

The proposal of the bullet train was not on the cabinet agenda which was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Since the election code of conduct for the 10 municipal corporations including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to be announced this week, it was discussed at the eleventh hour,” the official from chief minister’s office confirmed.

Raote too said that being subject of bullet train related to his ministry, the file of the cabinet note was brought to his notice before the meeting. “I signed the note just a few minutes before the meeting,” said Raote.

He further added, “As the National Green Tribunal (NBT) has issued an interim stay on one of the routes of the Metro train in Pune passing through Mula-Mutha riverbed, we are likely to face such an issue even on the route for the bullet train. Hence we urged Fadnavis that this project should be scrutinised with the environment angle before giving a green signal.” He confirmed that the CM had agreed with their demand and announced to form an expert committee. The names of committee members will be announced shortly and the final decision is expected within a month.

“BKC, Thane and Talasari will be the three stations in Maharashtra and remaining 9-stations will be in Gujarat. The route will be around 40 feet deep underground and it will run at the speed of 332 km/hr and the ticket will be one and half percent higher than the first class train ticket for the same route,” said Raote. Each train will have a commuter carriage capacity of 900 to 1200 and it will run 33 ferries on a single day between Mumbai and Ahmedabad completing a journey within 2 hours and 50 minutes, he said