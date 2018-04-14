Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Design of Sabarmati bullet train’s terminal hub ready

Mumbai: The most talked about India’s bullet train would soon be a reality for the citizens as its construction work has caught apace. This comes after the finalisation of the design of bullet train’s ‘Sabarmati Hub’, a terminal which connects this dream project with other modes of transport in Ahmedabad. The exterior of the hub would be paying homage to the Dandi march. The construction of this hub would commence from December this year.

It is expected to be constructed by coughing up a hefty amount of Rs 250 crore. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to be completed by 2023. “We have more or less finalised the station design. Construction will start by around December this year,” Achal Khare, Managing Director of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation. A senior official said the Sabarmati passenger terminal hub will connect the Sabarmati station which will be nearly 400 metres away from the hub. It will be also connected through Foot Over Bridges (FOBs).

Khare said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route would be a better and time-saving option than flights. “In this route, the bullet train will turn out to be a better option than airlines. If you take into account the time taken to and from airports, security checks and everything else, the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, in fact, will turn out to be quicker than flights,” added Khare.