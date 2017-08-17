Mumbai: Ahead of Ganpati fest, row over the city’s ‘silence zones’

Mumbai: Ahead of the week-long Ganpati festival, the Bombay High Court was told on Wednesday by the Maharashtra government that it alone has the powers to notify areas of Mumbai as ‘silence zones’, where anti-noise pollution rules are applicable.

The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit before a division Bench of Justices A. S. Oka and Riyaz Chagla, which was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking strict implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules in the state.

With the Ganpati celebrations round the corner, the state government seems to be in no mood to implement the ruling of the Bombay High Court on noise pollution. The government is trying its best to bypass the ruling that will bring down the number of Ganpati pandals in the city owing to the ban of loudspeakers in ‘silence zones.’

“A few days ago, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change issued a notification dated August 10, 2017, whereby the Noise Pollution Rules of 2000 are substantially amended,” said the affidavit filed by Archana Shirke, under-secretary in the state environment department.

“As per the amended rules, any area/zone cannot be considered as a silence area/zone until and unless specific declaration to that effect is made or issued by the state government,” the affidavit added.

The Bombay High Court had in its August 2016 order said an area of not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts constitutes a ‘silence zone’ and hence, no specific declaration to that effect was necessary.

After perusing the affidavit, the judges observed, “Since you (government) could not convince the HC or the Supreme Court to change the rules, you have approached the Executive.”

The judges were also informed that despite enforcing the amended rules since August 10, the government has not notified a single area as a ‘silence zone’.

“Let us clarify that this court’s orders would remain operative till the next date of hearing and you have to ensure that the orders are implemented in spirit,” Justice Oka said. The judges are likely to hear the matter on August 22.