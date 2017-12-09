Mumbai: Age of first-time smokers reduces

Mumbai: There is some good news for Maharashtra, as the overall tobacco consumption in the state has reduced by five per cent in the last seven years. At the same time, the age group of consumers has shown a shocking trend with teenagers from the age group of 15-17years becoming more prone to tobacco consumption.

“This is a disturbing trend and the age of initiation is coming down,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

The second round of Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2) 2016-2017 released on Friday, revealed that overall tobacco use prevalence has declined among adults in Maharashtra- from 31.4 per cent in the year 2009 to 2010 (GATS1) to 26.6 per cent (GATS 2) in the year 2016 to 2017. Smoking has decreased by 3.2 per cent though (from 27.6 to 24.4 per cent).

The doctors said the citizens start consuming tobacco products at a very young age due to which there is an increase in per cent. “From the year 2010 to the year 2017 the prevalence of tobacco use among the age group of 15 to 17 has increased from 2.9 per cent to 5.5 per cent,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi. Dr Chaturvedi said looking at the current situation, there is a need to increase more awareness among people about tobacco consumption.

“Findings from Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted in India have added substantially to the knowledge about the tobacco use in the state and will be a valuable source of information for strengthening tobacco control policies and prevention programmes in Maharashtra,” said Dr Deepak Sawant, state health minister. Interestingly, the report of GATS has also recorded an increase in the number of women consumers of tobacco across the state.

“In 2010, the percentage of women consuming cigarettes was about 0 percent, which has increased to 0.9 percent in 2017,” added Dr Chaturvedi. Since 2012, the sale of gutka has been banned in the state. Though there has been increased in Gutka consumption in the state. According to the 2010 report of GATS, the percentage of adults consuming gutka was 8.3, which has increased to 8.6 in 2017.