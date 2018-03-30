Mumbai: After waiting for three hours, Shiv Sena walks out of inauguration ceremony of extended Harbour Line

Mumbai: After waiting nearly for three hours for a ‘busy’ Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who were to attend the inauguration ceremony of the extended Andheri to Goregaon Harbour Line, more than 100 Shiv Sena workers staged a walkout.

The move surprised many since the party was pushing for the extension of Harbour line and now that the demand has been fulfilled, they chose to walk out. “The Bharatiya Janata Party just wanted to take all credits for the work which they have not done. It was Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey who had demanded extension of the Harbour line till Goregaon for the benefit of thousands of commuters,” said a Shiv Sena worker.

The workers walked out chanting slogans. “Though he is a CM it does not mean he can make people wait for such a long time. We are waiting here since 5.30 pm but the Railway Minister and the CM do not have time to come for the inaugural function. So, we decided to walk out from the event,” said one of the workers. According to the Sena, instead of attending such an important local event, the CM preferred extracting political mileage by meeting activist Anna Hazare in New Delhi.