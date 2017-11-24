Mumbai: After meeting Chief Minister, Versova beach clean-up to start again

Mumbai: Following assault and harassment by local goons and non-cooperation from civic authority Afroz Shah, the activist who suspended his massive task of cleaning up the Versova beach in Mumbai, on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Shah said that Fadnavis told him combing operations will be done to stop heckling of volunteers and that long-term planning was required for keeping the beach clean. He said the Chief Minister also expressed interest in joining the campaign.

Heartbroken Afroz Shah few days back on his Twitter account tweeted regarding how some people heckled and abused them and asked them to leave the beach saying there is no need to pick up the garbage. Hence, beach clean-up has been temporarily suspended. Further he remarked “I failed on moral grounds.”

Shah before meeting CM also met Aditya Thackeray for seeking support. In return Aditya Thackeray assured Shah that all support would be given. In his tweet he said, “Existing BMC support would be expanded as per newly arisen requirements. BMC & citizens working in sync is a great boon for the city.” In another tweet he assured Shah not to give up on the beach cleaning by citizens, issues regarding law & order will be taken to the police. Also, Yuva Sena members would be present to ensure that those cleaning beaches are safe. The activist had begun the cleanliness campaign in October 2015 and had reportedly removed more than 5 million kilograms of trash from Versova beach. His campaign gathered huge support with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo Di Caprio extending their support.