Mumbai: After Matunga, BMC to set up more gardens under city flyovers

Mumbai: After successfully providing space to walkers in its project ‘garden under flyover’ in Matunga, the civic body is planning to extend its project by creating more such gardens under various flyover of the city.

As per Superintendent of Garden Department, Jitendra Pardeshi, currently the officials from his department are surveying various flyovers and by April 15, 2018, the flyover which can be taken up for the project will be finalised.” Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has also set aside Rs 5 crore in budget provision 2018-19 for the first four flyovers.

Matunga’s ‘flyover under the garden’ was the first of its kind endevour in the city by the BMC. The response to it has been tremendous, and around 300 locals utilise the space for their morning and evening walks daily on the stretch from Maheshwari Udyan to Jain Mandir.

“Earlier the entire stretch was encroached upon and misused, but after the garden it has become a beautiful place for citizens to spend some time,” added the official.

Meanwhile, he further stated that the BMC has also started the second phase of garden extension work below Matunga flyover. The 2nd phase includes a garden extension upto Sion hospital junction and is expected to be completed by March end. The BMC will also facelift the space below Dadar TT flyover. The project will help remove illegal parking below the flyover and also prove to be the best way to prevent misuse by vagrants and encroachments.

According to local corporator, Shiv Sena’s Amey Ghole, he has suggested that BMC create a pathway to display artwork below the flyover along with the garden.