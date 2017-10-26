Mumbai: After Congress, now BJP leaders demand action against MNS for beating hawkers

Mumbai: A day after the Congress demanded action against MNS workers for thrashing and forcibly evicting illegal hawkers from suburban railway stations, a delegation of BJP leaders today met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a similar demand.

The delegation led by Maharashtra minister of state Vidya Thakur met Fadnavis and submitted to him a letter against the MNS’ action. The delegation comprised leaders including, BJP’s Mumbai unit general secretary Amarjeet Mishra, vice-president R U Singh, state president of Uttar Bharatiya Morcha Jay Prakash Thakur, among others.

“We met Devendra Fadnavis ji and apprised him about how the hawkers were beaten up by the MNS ‘goondas’ (hooligans). We apprised him about how they have taken the law into their hands brazenly,” Mishra said. “We demanded action against the MNS workers and the CM assured us to look into the issue and act against them,” he added.

The BJP delegation also told the CM about how the hawkers, mostly belonging to north India, are shocked and petrified due to the MNS action, he said adding that the vendors need the government’s support. In the wake of the Elphinstone Road station foot overbridge (FOB) stampede last month, in which 23 people had died, the MNS has started driving away unauthorised hawkers selling goods around the suburban railway stations.

Meanwhile, as six corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were poached by the Shiv Sena party, rumours are doing the rounds that these councillors would be turned invalid as the Konkan Division Commissioner is yet to authenticate their group. A senior political leader remarked before any party corporator who switches from one party to another has to form a group and has to approach Kokan Bhavan personally for it. But, in this case it’s like they just wrote a letter and before any hearing held by the Konkan Division Commissioner on group formation that they switched to Sena, which is wrong.

Also, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is from BJP and Sena is miffed by the BJP in BMC. Apart from that Konkan division commission comes under the state government, therefore, the possibility is they (BJP) can play their card and invalidate these all corporators and would support MNS.