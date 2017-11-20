Mumbai: After clean sweep in MBMC polls, BJP doles out key posts to newcomers

Bhayandar: After registering a thumping victory in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) polls and bagging the Mayoral post, the BJP has now made a clean sweep of all six zonal ward panel’s of the twin-city, this apart from securing its control over the women and child welfare committees and the crucial standing committee which approves and allocates funds for various projects carried out by the civic body.

While 4-time corporator Dhruvkishore Patil (BJP) was elected chairman of the standing committee, his counterpart Shanu Gohil will head the women and child welfare committee.

Interestingly, both Patil and Gohil are new entrants in MBMC, who had recently joined BJP from NCP and Congress respectively. BJP handing over crucial posts to newcomers has set tongues wagging, especially amongst the BJP cadre. Meanwhile, Jayesh Bhoir, Dr. Rajendra Jain, Ganesh Shetty, Sanjay Therade, Ashwin Kasodariya and Anand Manjrekar (all BJP) have been elected as chiefs of their respective ward committees.