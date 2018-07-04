Mumbai: After Andheri horror, now crack on Grant Road station bridge; police divert traffic

Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up with series of mishaps that brought the Maximum city to a halt, but there is no stoppage of woes it seems. As citizens were trying to get over those mishaps another one emerged this time in South Mumbai’s Grant road area.

As South Mumbaikars woke up in the morning saw a crack on Grant Road station bridge. The Mumbai police later tweeted that, “The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge.” On Tuesday, a series of incidents including the bridge collapse near Andheri, followed by a series of fire incidents threw Mumbai out of gear.