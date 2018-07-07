Mumbai: After Andheri bridge collapse, WR identifies vulnerable ROBs in Kalanagar and Vasai Road

Mumbai: Wiser after the Andheri bridge collapse, the Western Railways has identified two road overbridges — in Kalanagar (Bandra) and Vasai Road — which are said to be vulnerable. This was found during an inspection. Result: the Kalanagar ROB was closed on Thursday and the Vasai ROB awaits a similar fate, said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR.

He added that they have written to the concerned authorities informing them about the condition of these bridges. Bhakar said, “The letter has been sent to the civic body and traffic department asking them to disallow commuter footfall and vehicular traffic on these bridges.”To this, Western Railway DRM Mukund Jain added, “For the last five to six months we were writing to the BMC, asking it to stop pedestrian traffic on the Kalanagar Bridge. But, now, BMC is saying that the bridge belongs to the public works department (PWD).”

Incidentally, a joint inspection of the Gokhale Andheri overbridge, which had collapsed the other day, was also conducted. A WR official said that during inspection 12 crossovers (switches that enable trains to cross tracks) were found badly damaged. An official, who was the part of the inspection, said, “We inspected the bridge but have not decided upon a methodology to conduct an audit of the remaining bridges. However, at the next meeting, it will be decided.”