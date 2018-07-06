Mumbai: After Andheri bridge collapse, BMC, Railways Monthly audit of 445 bridges start today

Mumbai: A 10-member team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), chief engineers from Western and Central Railways and engineers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct monthly audits of the city’s 445 bridges, including railway road overbridges (ROBs), foot overbridges (FOBs) and skywalks. A senior railway official said around Rs 20-30 crore will set aside in a corpus fund for contingencies and the first priority will be to inspect bridges that are at least 40 years old. This was decided at a meeting between the BMC, CR and WR on Thursday.

“The survey will include all ROBs and FOBs in the city. Priority will be given to bridges like the Lokmanya Tilak and Elphinstone bridges, which are very old and in a dilapidated condition,” said CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi. This move comes after the Andheri road overbridge collapse on July 3, injuring five people and the subsequent blame game between the BMC and Western Railway (WR), with both bodies claiming the bridge did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer (WR), said they would hold a meeting every month on the audit report. “Repair work will not be delayed and we will use the corpus fund in contingencies,” he added. Further, work on bridges which had already been identified for immediate repair or reconstruction would be prioritised, instead of waiting for the outcome of the inspection. ll cantilever bridges had to be identified in order to regulate traffic to prevent any threat to the bridge structure, Bhakar said.

Railway officials requested the civic body to carry out a drive to remove the encroachments on pedestrian pathways on bridges, which causes corrosion to the structure, thereby weakening them. The Commissioner of Railway Safety’s report on the Andheri incident is expected to be submitted in a fortnight.