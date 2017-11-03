Mumbai: After 25 years, Jogeshwari resident injured in FOB collapse compensated with Rs 12.96 lakh
Finally, after 25 years, a resident of Jogeshwari got compensated for severe injuries in railway foot overbridge collapse at Jogeshwari (E). Vinaya Samant, got compensation of Rs 12.96 lakh after 25 years for injuries she suffered in a FOB accident.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, after the injuries she suffered in that accident, she had to take medical leave for two years. Vinaya Samant, the government employee had to take a two year leave from September 28, 1992. But Western Railways in its contention had said that she and her husband were not using its services, and took shelter on the FOB following a sharp spell of rain.
The Western Railway had said that the couple was unable to produce train tickets, but Samant said that they lost tickets during the commotion after the bridge collapse.
While hearing the case a Consumer Commission bench of presiding member BC Gupta and member SM Kantikar, had ruled that Samant was indeed a Western Railway consumer, considering that she was able to prove she and her husband did travel on Western line. The Commission also said that Western Railway was given several opportunities to produce a copy of the internal inquiry it conducted into the matter, but it had failed to even examine the officials who had conducted the probe.
But Consumer Commission rejected Samant’s demand of a compensation of Rs 18.22 lakh, after adding the interest. But the claimant’s original demand of Rs 4.95 lakh — which comes to Rs 12.96 lakh with 9% interest per annum — was sufficient.