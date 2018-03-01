Mumbai: Advocate Adil Khatri seeks thorough probe in Sridevi’s death

Mumbai: Adil Khatri, President of the Jai Ho Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, and a practising advocate at the Bombay High Court has wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday demanding a fair probe to be conducted by the Mumbai police in the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi Kapoor. In the the letter, Khatri has demanded an exhaustive and a thorough investigation under the Code of Criminal Procedure into the death of the actress.

“One of the most respected actor of our times has passed away suddenly in Dubai. It has shocked the nation. Since she was a public figure, people want to know the truth. The fact that there was one version of events given on the first day which stated that she died of cardiac arrest and the very next day it changed to accidental drowning in a hotel bath tub. It leaves room for loopholes in the investigation. Sridevi’s fans and Indians deserve an answer on her death. Why should one believe the answers given by the Dubai police?” he asked in the letter.

The forensic report by the Dubai police had concluded that the actress died of accidental drowning in a bath tub at the hotel suite after losing consciousness. In the context of justice, to put the entire speculation to rest, the Mumbai police must exhaustively investigate the case since the police have the power to launch an extra- terrestrial investigation, the letter stated further.

Khatri said, “The fundamental question is how did she die. The circumstances of accidental drowning are absolutely unclear. Nobody knows the sequence of events. Internationally, in the past, the death of famous personalities like Michael Jackson, Princess Diana were investigated thoroughly. This case deserves a fair probe.” According to Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police spokesperson,”We are in receipt of the letter. The letter has been forwarded to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order).”