Mumbai: Additional Municipal Commissioner pulls up storm water drains department for water-logging

Mumbai: Vijay Singhal, the additional municipal commissioner, on Wednesday pulled up storm water drains department of the BMC, holding it responsible for incidents of water-logging that took place at 41 locations Monday night. Singhal issued a show-cause notice to Laxman Vhatkar, chief engineer of the department, for failing to issue directions to start up the Britannia pumping station during the heavy rains that city witnessed on Monday night.

The Britannia pumping station on Reay Road, which was inaugurated by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last year, is supposed to automatically start functioning on days when high tide is predicted. On days when the city receives heavy rainfall, officials manning the station are supposed to manually start the pumps. “There should have been better coordination between the officials in the department. If the Britannia pumping station had been started on time, there would have been fewer cases of waterlogging and the water would have receded much faster,” said a senior official, reported Indian Express.

The additional municipal commissioner was also not happy with the storm water drains department failing to complete their work on the Gazdarbund pumping station in Khar West within the stipulated time and has sought an explanation. “Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had given a deadline of May 31 to ensure the Gazdarbund pumping station is functional this monsoon. However, even two weeks after the deadline, the work is yet to be completed,” said the official. Despite several calls and messages, neither Vhatkar nor Singhal could be reached for a comment.

After the heavy rains and flood suffered by the city in 2005, the civic body had started the construction of eight pumping stations under the Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drain (BRIMSTOWAD) project in order to increase the capacity of the drainage system. Among the eight pumping stations, three projects — Gazdarbund in Khar, Mogra Nullah in Santacruz and Mahul Creek in Chembur — are yet to be completed and the drainage problems still persist.

Mumbai had received an average of 56 mm of rainfall between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm Monday. The disaster management cell reported complaints of waterlogging from 14 locations in the city, six from the eastern suburbs and 21 locations from the western suburbs. The water logging started at many places, which are prone to drainage. Apart from Hindmata, Shivaji Park, Dharavi, Gandhi Market, Parel and Sion in south Mumbai, waterlogging also took place in Govandi, Chembur, Kalina and Deonar in the eastern suburbs and Malad, Goregaon, Vile Parle, Borivali, Kandivli, Bandra and Santacruz in the western suburbs.