Mumbai: Adarsh verdict was not so ‘adarsh’ for residents

Mumbai: The year 2016 also witnessed nailing of corruption in the state of Maharashtra with the Bombay High Court’s ruling to demolish the scam – tainted Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society.

The verdict which came in April from a division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More was a strong message against corruption as the court had ruled for demolition of the society which is known as the ‘symbol of corruption’ in the state.

The decision can be termed as a ‘historic’ one as the HC directed the Union Environment Ministry raze down the 31-storey Adarsh Society.

Even the corrupt politicians as well as bureaucrats were not sparred by the bench as it directed the Maharashtra government to initiate criminal prosecution against officers involved in the scam and to restore the plot. The bench had also directed the Defence Ministry to initiate departmental enquiry against its errant officers who failed to take any action even after the scam was unearthed.

The ruling had come after the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) passed an order to demolish the scam-hit society in 2011, following which its members approached the Bombay High Court challenging it.

The court had also directed the petitioner (Adarsh Society) to give an amount of Rs one lakh each to Bharat Bhushan, Director of MOEF, Nalini Bhat, Advisor and Competent Authority, MoEF along with Sitaram Kunte, the former Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and three others as a compensation.

However, the Supreme Court has stayed the demolition orders after the Adarsh Society residents challenged the HC’s order before the apex court. The matter is still pending with the SC.

Ashok Chavan challenges probe order

In a bid to halt the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) against him in the Adarsh Society scam, former chief minister Ashok Chavan had approached the Bombay High Court in August. He has challenged the sanction order passed by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, allowing the CBI to prosecute Chavan in the scam.

In his petition, Chavan has alleged that the order by Governor Rao was passed only with an intention to ‘malign’ his image. The petition states, “The sanction order passed by the Governor was ‘arbitrary, illegal and unjust’. The order was passed without application of mind and with ‘mala fide’ intentions.”

The HC is yet to decide on this petition and has kept the matter on January 23 for hearing.

Timeline

2008 to 2010: Brewing since 2003, the Adarsh scam came to light through RTI (Right to Information) queries filed by members of NAPM (National Alliance of People’s Movement).

2011: A judical commission was set up by Maharashtra in 2011, to investigate the Adarsh scam after bunch of petitions filed in Bombay High Court.

April 2016: Bombay HC directed the MOEF to demolish the scam-tainted

July 2016: Supreme Court granted a stay on the Adarsh Housing demolition order, issued by the HC. The apex court had asked the Centre to take over possession of the housing complex and ensure its security, until all the appeals are decided.