Mumbai: Adani Group expresses interest in operating stumbling Monorail

Mumbai: In some good news for the much-maligned and malfunctioning Mumbai Monorail, the Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group has shown interest in operating the trouble-making 19-km-long Mumbai Monorail corridor between Chembur and Jacob Circle (Mahalaxmi), officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed.

UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA confirmed that Adani Group has written to MMRDA, expressing interest in operating the Monorail. According MMRDA officials, the Adani Group last week officially wrote to it, expressing its interest for being the operations and maintenance contractor of the Monorail corridor, reported DNA.

The MMRDA is currently looking for a new operator for running the Monorail corridor that has been in news since inception in 2014, for several technical glitches. Also, incidents of coach of monorail catching fire have happened in the past.

The first phase of Monorail was made operational in 2014, the second phase between Wadala and Jacob Circle is expected to be made operational by March 2018 end. “The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the trial run last week. Another trial run is expected in mid-March after which we will approach state government for making the whole corridor operational,” said a MMRDA official.

However, Adani group have not categorically confirmed that they are likely to invest in monorail. Along with the Adani Group, other companies that have shown interest in running the Monorail include Reliance Infrastructure, IL&FS, Singapore-based SMRT Corporation and the current Malaysia-based Scomi Engineering.