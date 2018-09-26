Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil held for drunk driving, refuses test

Mumbai: Film and TV actor Dalip Tahil, who was arrested on Sunday night for ramming his car in to an auto rickshaw near Khar Danda Road, refused to give blood samples to police for conducting an alcohol test.

As Tahil was evidently in an inebriated state, he was booked under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rash and negligent driving and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. After police brought Tahil to the police station, he refused to co-operate and began arguing with them. Sanjay More, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said, “The arrested accused refused a test for determining alcohol level and created a scene at the medical centre. However, it was very evident from his behaviour that he was in an inebriated state and was arrested for the same.”

Police said Tahil’s vehicle rammed into an auto rickshaw, occupied by complainant, Jenita Gandhi, 21, and her friend Gaurav Chughe, 22. After the accident took place on Sunday near Khar Danda Road, Tahil tried to flee from the spot, heading towards Santacruz without any explanation. Gandhi and Chughe followed the car and noted its registration number, said sources. A short while later, when the complainant duo intercepted the vehicle, they found Tahil behind the wheel. When asked why he left the scene of the mishap, Tahil allegedly pushed Chughe away, following which the latter called the police, who reached the spot within minutes. Tahil was granted bail on Monday morning.