Mumbai: Activists, Opposition slam BMC’s move to give away open plots to private parties

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its general meeting on Thursday approved the proposal for an interim open spaces policy. Now as per the new policy, any organisation willing to maintain the plot will be given on lease for 11 months only and if the organisation maintains it without breaching norms, will the agreement be renewed after due process. The new policy thus allows citizen groups, NGOs and private organisations to maintain the city’s open spaces.

However, activists and corporators belonging to different parties, have slammed the decision, saying it has gone against the chief minister’s directives. They also alleged that the policy was tabled cleared in haste in the House. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and also other Sena corporators tabling the proposal and getting it approved, left no time for other party corporators to raise objections on the matter.

Earlier, CM Devendra Fadnavis had ordered BMC to take back all 216 plots which had been given out on adoption basis after opposition party including BJP corporators raised an objection. The decision on interim policy was stalled, but even after the CM’s order only 186 plots were taken over by the garden department while Mumbai-based activists cried foul over BMC’s decision to implement the policy before all plots were taken back.

Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition (LoP) slammed the Sena and claimed that if discussion would have taken place on the issue then the matter of plots which are still being held by NGOs and political parties would have come up ‘highlighted’. “The ruling party of course doesn’t want that to happen and so the policy was approved without giving time to the corporators for discussion.”

Mumbai-based activist Shakeel Shaikh said BMC seems to be favouring some people. “BMC was quick to take away plots from NGOs while plots under celebrities and politicians were untouched,” he said.

Of plots yet to be taken back, over 25 are controlled by politicians. Apart from Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Udyan in Borivli west and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kridangan in Kandivli west, maintained by Poisar Gymkhana-led by BJP MP Gopal Shetty, the known names include the St Xavier grounds in Parel that is being maintained by Mumbai District Football Association chaired by Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray.

Former Central Information commissioner, Shailesh Gandhi, who launched an online petition to free city’s open spaces from the clutches of politicos, said the BMC must provide an explanation as to why it needs third parties to be involved in maintenance of open spaces. “This shows the BMC’s intention is to give away its land to private players, mostly netas. Now, people need to come out and protest, otherwise open spaces for the public will be lost,” he said.

