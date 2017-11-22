Mumbai: Activists from Marine Drive fighting for the right to enter garden

Mumbai: The members of the Marine Drive Residents Action Group (MDRAG) are knocking the door of the Mumbai city collector to get access to Shri Niketan Garden as currently only one building named Shri Niwas Co-operative housing society has taken over the entry of the garden, as the plot has been leased to them for 999 years by the collector in the year 1943. The building is among 13 others that surround the ground. However, each of the remaining buildings has written to the collector, complaining against the denial of access to the garden plot.

Nikhil Banker, Joint Secretary of MDRAG remarked that they are struggling to get the access to the garden plot for the last six to seven years, while the residents are struggling from last 27 years. Therefore, the matter has been taken to the city collector for justice. “Five to six collectors have been changed so far but no decision has been taken till date. Our only demand is, the collector should call back the land and revoke the licence. As just one building cannot have access to a common garden area. Also, the plot is used for parking vehicles,” he added.

Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant of the area has also written a letter to the collector asking to cancel the lease of the housing society and to keep the garden area open for all. “Public gardens are meant for everybody, it cannot be used by one single society. Also in south Mumbai (SoBo) usually the structure of residential buildings is similar like there is an open garden at the middle and surrounding to it there are buildings, however, at other places, such access is not denied like here,” he added.

Sampada Mehta, city collector (Mumbai district) remarked that the matter was kept for hearing in the first week of November however, one party was absent for some reason so again a hearing would be taken and the issue will be addressed.