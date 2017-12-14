Mumbai: Activists demand tougher law to curb child sexual violence
Mumbai: A league of former judges, Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) professors, doctors and child trafficking NGOs, supported by BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, has demanded special anti-child trafficking units in the state to curb sexual violence against children. The online petition launched by the group has attracted over 1 lakh signatures in a week.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 82 per cent of child rape cases has been increased since 2015. They have started a change.org petition which will be addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an effort to get child predators arrested.
Also Read: Mumbai: Records over 100 per cent rise in child abuse cases
“By just arresting the brothel owners or rescuing girls will not help much. There is a need for a provision to arrest the customers under the strictest of laws, like Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The petition has received a good response and I am reviewing it myself,” said Shaina.
Dr P M Nair, professor, TISS said “There is a need to curtail such business enterprise existing in the market and enforce stringent measures against them,” The petition also mentioned an incident where a 14-year-old girl who was given injections to look older and later raped by 30 men in a day. The petition also read the Maharashtra government has made Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) which are pro actively looking at rescue and rehabilitation of girls.
