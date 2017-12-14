Mumbai: Activists demand tougher law to curb child sexual violence

Mumbai: A league of former judges, Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) professors, doctors and child trafficking NGOs, supported by BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, has demanded special anti-child trafficking units in the state to curb sexual violence against children. The online petition launched by the group has attracted over 1 lakh signatures in a week.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 82 per cent of child rape cases has been increased since 2015. They have started a change.org petition which will be addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an effort to get child predators arrested.

“By just arresting the brothel owners or rescuing girls will not help much. There is a need for a provision to arrest the customers under the strictest of laws, like Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The petition has received a good response and I am reviewing it myself,” said Shaina.

Dr P M Nair, professor, TISS said “There is a need to curtail such business enterprise existing in the market and enforce stringent measures against them,” The petition also mentioned an incident where a 14-year-old girl who was given injections to look older and later raped by 30 men in a day. The petition also read the Maharashtra government has made Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) which are pro actively looking at rescue and rehabilitation of girls.