Mumbai: Activist seeks fresh probe in Mahatma Gandhi’s murder

Mumbai: A city-based activist has approached the Supreme Court of India urging it to revisit its orders denying fresh probe in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The SC had in March 2018, passed a detailed order dismissing the plea that ‘questioned’ the report submitted by the Kapur Commission blaming Veer Savarkar. Pankaj Phadnis has now filed a review petition urging the SC to revisit its orders and constitute a seven-judge bench to hear his matter.

This time, Phadnis has claimed Gandhiji was not killed by Savarkar and instead by former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. “A book — Who Killed Gandhi published in or about 1963 which alleged involvement of people in the highest echelons of power being complicit in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. This book by Lourenco de Salvador contains shocking allegations that Pt. Nehru being the person in the highest echelons of power, complicit in the murder of Mahatma,” the petition reads. Further, Phadnis seeks a fresh examination of the photographs showing the dead body of Gandhi.

“The report filed by Kapur commission states three bullets were fired at Gandhi while the photograph shows four bullets. Thus, there must be a fresh examination of the photographs,” the petition further states. In his petition, Phadnis further requested for setting up of a new Commission of Inquiry to re-investigate the murder of Gandhi and examine if the motive of the said murder was to create ever escalating enmity between India and Pakistan.