Mumbai: Activist raises voice against light pollution at Juhu Beach

Mumbai: The popular activist from Awaaz Foundation named Sumaira Abdulali, the woman who identified silence zones in Mumbai and struggled for the last 15 years to protect the city from noise pollution has now raised concern on colourful and flashing lights with context to Juhu beach which is been recently lit-up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by setting up tall poles on the seashore, having colourful lights on it. Raising concern on it, she wrote a letter to Chief Minister(CM) Devendra Fadnavis and has demanded to regulate a policy on light pollution.

Abdulali remarked: “The beach and seafront areas of Mumbai are some of the few remaining places where the natural beauty of moon and stars are visible. In India, many festivals are tied to phases of the moon, such as Diwali, Buddha Purnima, Eid, Holi, etc. Also, as light pollution is caused by the excessive lighting a major cause of sleep deprivation, hormonal changes, and other related illness and damages the environment and other species such as birds. Hence, I requested the Government of Maharashtra to consider light pollution as a serious environmental hazard and frame a regulatory policy to balance the safety requirements of night-time lighting.”

She also stated such beautification projects which include lighting, especially high-intensity lighting which does not necessarily relate to lighting as a safety measure but is recreational in nature, considers the health effect of such lighting on residents of nearby areas as part of the planning process. Also, beautification projects may not be implemented without specific attention to the possible adverse health effects of extraneous lighting causing light pollution.