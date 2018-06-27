Mumbai: Accused of stealing, 19-year-old maid jumps to death from 18th floor

After being accused of stealing a silver coin, a 19-year-old maid committed suicide. She ended her life by jumping from the 18th floor of a building in Jogeshwari East, as she was stressed.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the deceased has been identified as Jyoti Patekar (19) and was native of Ratnagiri. She worked as a maid for past several months in the house of ICICI Lombard’s business head Nitin Khanna. The flat is located in the Oberoi Splendor building on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road.

The incident took place on Monday around 8.30 pm. She allegedly jumped from the window of the flat after being confronted over a missing silver coin from the house. Police have said that she was under stress following allegations of theft. The Meghwadi police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).