Mumbai: Accused in Suicide abetment case, ACP and his wife stall at large

Mumbai: The Navghar police have formed teams to trace the absconding accused Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mulund) Damodar Chaudhari and his wife Bharati for abetment of suicide of a 44-year-old lady from Mulund. Chaudhari’s daughter Neelakshi who is also named by the victim, tried to blackmail the police on Monday. Neelakshi tried to circulate a video falsely claiming she too was dying.

Neelakshi has alleged in the video, “The police have implicated my parents in this case. A team of police officers from Navghar police station have been keeping a vigil on me and my younger sister who is staying alone at our residence.The police keep following us till late night. The IPS lobby of officers has implicated my father in this case. I don’t even know where my parents are and how they are doing. I don’t have faith in the police.”

The deceased, Riya Palande, had hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in Samarth villa at Mulund (East) on November 23. Based on a suicide note, the ACP and his wife Bharti and daughter Neelakshi were booked by the Navghar police station on Thursday night. On November 23, Palande had told her maid that she would be resting in her room minutes before she committed suicide. Before committing suicide, Palande wrote on her bedroom wall that she had left a suicide note in the shop in Mulund (W).

Palande was the owner of Shraddha General Stores, which sold biscuits and dry fruits near Mulund station. She had a financial dealing with Bharati which went sour. As per the suicide note, Palande stated that she was fed up of constant threats and intimidation by Bharati and her ACP husband Damodar.

While Palande initially ignored the threats, Chaudhary allegedly began abusing her and defaming her. Palande then wrote a diary, in which she documented her ordeal and explained her reasons for committing suicide. According to Madhav More Senior Police Inspector, Navghar police station, “Neelakshi has been generating sympathy for her father Damodar Chaudhari who is presently absconding.”

On November 28, the accused had made an application for anticipatory bail at the Sessions court. But the court had not granted an interim bail to the accused and directed not to take any coercive action against accused Neelakshi until she completes her examination. The next hearing is on December six.