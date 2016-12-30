Mumbai: Accused doctor in Shikha Joshi murder seeks advance bail

Mumbai: The prime accused in model-turned-actress Shikha Joshi’s abetment to suicide case, Dr. Vijay Chandraprakash Sharma, appeared before Sessions Court, Dindoshi on December 29 to seek his anticipatory bail. The next date of hearing in the case is on January 2, 2017.

The hearing in the case began on December 27 after the Oshiwara police, who are investigating the matter, submitted a detailed report before the Magistrate of Sessions Court in Dindoshi on December 26.

The 40-year-old Joshi had worked in a critically acclaimed movie like BA Pass. She allegedly committed suicide by slashing her neck in the bathroom of her friend’s house in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) in May 2015.

Her parents stay in Delhi and they are not convinced that Shikha killed herself. “It was a cold-blooded murder. My sister cannot commit suicide,” said Vishesh, the younger brother of model, who is the complainant in the case.

She was fighting a molestation case against Dr. Sharma, who is a renowned Khar-based cosmetic surgeon.

“With the help of plastic surgeon Dr Sharma my sister had undergone breast transplant surgery in 2005-06. Later she went a few times for check-ups. But in 2011 her pain started getting more unbearable and she went to Dr Sharma clinic for the check up,” wrote Vishesh in the First Information Report copy.

He later accused Dr. Sharma of molesting her at his clinic. The case of molestation was lodged at Khar police station.