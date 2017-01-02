Mumbai: ‘Accelerated Learning Method’ to check drop outs in secondary school

Mumbai : Finding that a large number of students of Class IX failed in the final exams conducted by their schools in 2016 the government has devised a new ‘Accelerated Learning Method’ to check dropouts due to failure in secondary school level.

Over 1,54,000 students failed in the April, 2016 final exams conducted by their schools. The department found that most students who fail in Class IX are unable to clear Mathematics, English and Science subjects. As per a government resolution this method will be applicable for students who have failed in the Class IX April, 2016 final examination conducted by the school and those who have secured less than 45% marks in the October, 2016 mid-term examinations.

Those students who have scored less than 45% in the mid-term examinations must be taught using the ERAC – Experience, Reflection, Application and Consolidation method. The new method also advises the use of technology such as the use of Power Point presentations and educational videos apart from textbook study. It asks schools to find the cause of the students’ failure pointing that use of internet and social media could be some of the causes. The GR says that dropping out might be one of the possibilities regarding these students.

The department has instructed schools across boards to enter information about such failed students in the SARAL database – whether they have repeated or left the school. It has also asked schools to give a clarification as to why the student has failed. This information has to be provided by January 31, 2017.

The department will be honouring schools in which not even a single student fails in Class IX and Class X of those that are promoted to these classes.The government will also be collecting information about students who are appearing privately.

In September 2016 ‘Pragat Shaikshnik Maharashtra’ (PSM) programme was started at the secondary school level. One of its aims is that 100% students pass at the secondary school level. The state government has introduced the ‘Accelerated Learning Method’ to achieve the successful implementation of the PSM programme.

A separate section called ‘Accelerated Learning Method’ which will instituted who function will be to track every student who fails in secondary school level. It will also prepare an ‘online resource repository’ of topics that students find difficult. It will also be their responsibility to make this available to all teachers.